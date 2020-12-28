Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,715. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $469,670.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

