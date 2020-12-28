Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 1-Year High at $228.74

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.74 and last traded at $228.74, with a volume of 1527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

