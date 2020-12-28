HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $140.64 million and approximately $302,611.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001822 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

