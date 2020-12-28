Head to Head Contrast: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 39.56% 19.90% 15.02% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

53.9% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.09 $293.38 million $0.14 40.00 DRDGOLD $269.51 million 3.03 $40.89 million $0.52 22.87

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than DRDGOLD. DRDGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. B2Gold pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DRDGOLD pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DRDGOLD has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B2Gold and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.04%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.59%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Summary

B2Gold beats DRDGOLD on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

