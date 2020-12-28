Head-To-Head Comparison: Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) versus Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Takung Art alerts:

0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Takung Art and Sally Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art $3.17 million 6.29 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.37 $271.62 million $2.26 5.60

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Takung Art and Sally Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A Sally Beauty 2 3 1 0 1.83

Sally Beauty has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Takung Art.

Profitability

This table compares Takung Art and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33% Sally Beauty 3.18% -305.73% 5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Takung Art on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.