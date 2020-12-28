Head-To-Head Comparison: Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) versus Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Reliq Health Technologies -1,180.51% -673.01% -391.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Reliq Health Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Reliq Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.21 billion 3.77 $486.00 million $1.50 22.92 Reliq Health Technologies $140,000.00 384.40 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats Reliq Health Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment develops and manufactures oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company offers its products in various therapeutic areas, including anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, oncology, pain management, and respiratory. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

