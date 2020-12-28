Head-To-Head Analysis: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26%

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $9.94, suggesting a potential downside of 22.00%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million 1.47 -$40.23 million ($0.21) -6.19 First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 7.75 -$40.47 million $0.04 318.50

Taseko Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Taseko Mines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

