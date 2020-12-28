HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $222,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

