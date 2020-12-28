Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.19. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

