HARD Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $21.51 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $2.93 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00131693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00629817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00160413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00323302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016870 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

