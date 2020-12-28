Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.89. 6,484,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,331,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

