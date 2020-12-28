GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Shares Up 26.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) shot up 26.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $28.75. 3,841,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,124,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45.

GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,466,735.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $822,000.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

