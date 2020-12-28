Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.