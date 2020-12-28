Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,118 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $86.37 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

