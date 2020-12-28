Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.35 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Align Technology worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $51,664,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Align Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.07.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $528.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $543.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

