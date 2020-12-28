Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.38 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

