Great Elm Capital Co. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 243.9%.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.08. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

