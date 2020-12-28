Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 15th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.