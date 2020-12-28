Graft (GRFT) Hits One Day Volume of $114.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graft has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $158,947.02 and $114.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00597038 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

