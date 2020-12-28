GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of GoPro worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 682.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 535,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 221.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 119,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth $330,000. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.