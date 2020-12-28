Golem Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $76.86 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 660,962,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,412,055 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

