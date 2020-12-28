Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.