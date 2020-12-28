GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $53,132.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001774 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005609 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.