Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0008

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $4,281.64 and $1,737.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00131695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00194907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00627976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.