Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.73

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.73 and last traded at $207.87, with a volume of 23027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.