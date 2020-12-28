Giant Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $69,800.37 and $4,405.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $11.91, $33.89 and $10.42.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00128231 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

