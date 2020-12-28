GeoDB Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $117,127.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00044921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00293634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.73 or 0.02154102 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

