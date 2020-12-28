GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $734.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $692,075.85 and approximately $734.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00490154 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,017.44 or 0.99578885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 865.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002731 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

