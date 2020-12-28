Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $390,852.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00045259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00297843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.02138656 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

