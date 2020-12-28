FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock remained flat at $$14.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

