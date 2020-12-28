Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $776,756.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,448.30 or 0.97666778 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,840,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,270,520 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

