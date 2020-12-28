FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

