Free Tool Box Coin Hits One Day Volume of $10,545.00 (FTB)

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Free Tool Box Coin has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $10,545.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00623556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00160676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,025,851 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Free Tool Box Coin Token Trading

Free Tool Box Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Free Tool Box Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Free Tool Box Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Free Tool Box Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

