Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 119,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,864,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after buying an additional 1,405,540 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,709,000 after buying an additional 876,814 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,858,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 669,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Fortis by 166.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

