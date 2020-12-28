Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $78.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

FMX opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

