Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
Several research firms recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
FMX opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
