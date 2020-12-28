Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.