Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.88

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,108,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.