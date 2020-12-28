First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE FPF opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.