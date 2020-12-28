First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $10.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.35.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

