First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

FIBK stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

