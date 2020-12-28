First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $19.44 Average PT from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.33. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

