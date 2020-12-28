Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $27.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $21.12 on Friday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

