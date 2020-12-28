Financial Survey: Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) versus NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triad Guaranty and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A NMI 40.51% 15.70% 10.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triad Guaranty and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NMI $378.77 million 5.09 $171.96 million $2.62 8.68

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Triad Guaranty and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83

NMI has a consensus target price of $26.68, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Risk and Volatility

Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NMI beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triad Guaranty

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

