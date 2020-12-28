Financial Review: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SVMK and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83 Yalla Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

SVMK currently has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given SVMK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SVMK and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 12.01 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -46.38 Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.73% -27.64% -10.48% Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVMK beats Yalla Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

