Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

FITB opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

