Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan Sells 40,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FNF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 1,561,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 69,642 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,857,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

