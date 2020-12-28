Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes Sells 25,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger S. Jewkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 69,642 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,857,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

