FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.59% of FedNat worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in FedNat by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedNat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in FedNat by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FedNat by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FedNat by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. purchased 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $258,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,794 shares of company stock worth $297,739. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. FedNat Holding has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

