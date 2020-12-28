FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $356.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.20.

FDX stock opened at $268.82 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,614 shares of company stock worth $19,141,122. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

