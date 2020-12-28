FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.89. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $331.00. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,698 shares of company stock worth $3,547,383. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

